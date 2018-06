Mike Gesicki has signed with the Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. - Tight end Mike Gesicki has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The team got a deal done with their second round pick on Monday.

Miami has now signed all eight players that were selected in the 2018 draft.

Gesicki was the No. 42 overall pick.

He was a three-year starter at Penn State.

Gesicki is expected to play a big role in the Dolphins passing game.

