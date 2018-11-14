Dolphins sign WR Brice Butler

The Dolphins have signed WR Brice Butler

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are bringing in wide receiver help.

The Dolphins have signed Brice Butler.

Butler is a 6-year veteran who most recently played with the Dallas Cowboys.

He was originally drafted by Oakland in 2013.

The Dolphins need the help.

Albert Wilson is already out for the season.

Jakeem Grant suffered an Achilles injury, his timetable is not yet known.

DeVante Parker is also banged up with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins have a bye this week.

Next week, the Dolphins play at Indianapolis.

