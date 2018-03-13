Dolphins to add WR Danny Amendola per report

The Dolphins are reportedly signing Danny Amendola

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are making moves to replace wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

According to the NFL Network's Dan Heillie, the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran receiver Danny Amendola.

Last season, Amendola had 61 receptions for 659 yards with the Patriots.

Prior to his five seasons in New England, Amendola spent four seasons with the Rams.

The Amendola deal comes hours after reports the Dolphins are also in discussions with former Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson.

The Dolphins are reportedly working on a 3-year, $24 million deal with Wilson.

Despite having 112 catches last year, the Dolphins traded Landry to Cleveland for two draft picks.

