Dolphins to release center Mike Pouncey, reports say

DAVIE, Fla. - "The Purge: Dolphins Roster" is coming to a football team near you, South Florida.

After letting go of Ndamukong Suh, Lawrence Timmons and trading Jarvis Landry, the Dolphins are reportedly releasing veteran center Mike Pouncey.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Pouncey asked for his release and the Dolphins have granted his wish.

“I gave this city everything I had,” Pouncey told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m heartbroken.”

Pouncey, 28, was drafted by the Dolphins out of Florida in the first-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miami will save $7 million in cap space by releasing Pouncey, according to Pro Football Talk.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Pouncey started 93 games for the Dolphins, including his first 16-game season in 2017.

The Dolphins added Pouncey's possible replacement, Daniel Kilgore, in a trade with the 49ers. In addition to sending Kilgore to Miami, the teams also swapped 7th round draft picks.

Kilgore is entering his eighth season and started in all 16 games for the 49ers last season.

