DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins continue to mix up their roster.

According to a report by ESPN, the Dolphins and offensive lineman Josh Sitton have a 2-year agreement in place.

This comes after the news that the Dolphins would be releasing long-time center Mike Pouncey.

Sitton, 31, played for both the Bears and the Packers.

Sitton is a four-time Pro Bowler.

