Dolphins trade for Akeem Spence, filling need on defensive line

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have addressed perhaps their biggest need following the 2018 draft.

Thursday afternoon, the Dolphins acquired defensive tackle Akeem Spence from the Detroit Lions in exchange for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

Spence had one of the best years of his 5-year career in 2017, racking up three sacks, 19 solo tackles and 20 assisted tackles. He will join a rotation at tackle that also includes Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.

The Dolphins badly needed help at the position after cutting Ndamukong Suh and not drafting anyone at the position last week.

Spence has 41 starts in a five-year NFL career. He was with Tampa Bay in 2013-16, and started 11 games for the Lions last year. His career totals include 8 1/2 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Spence was a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2013. He grew up in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.



