Dolphins trade for cornerback Aqib Talib

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have traded for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib.

Miami acquired Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Rams, the team announced Tuesday before the trade deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins will receive a fifth-round pick.

Miami will give up a future draft pick in exchange.

Talib, 33, is in the final year of a deal that he signed with the Denver Broncos in 2014.

The five-time Pro Bowl player was placed on injured reserve earlier this month with a rib injury. He can come back to play later in the year.

Talib was a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. He has played for the Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Broncos and Rams in his 12-year career.

