Dolphins trade receiver Jarvis Landry to Browns

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have traded receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two unspecified draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal Friday afternoon and a source confirmed to Local 10 the deal was done, although it cannot officially be announced until the league year begins on March 14.

The draft picks will reportedly come in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this week, Landry, 25, signed a franchise tag worth more than $16 million for 2018, meaning the salary cap-strapped Dolphins were forced to trade their top receiver. Landry earned just $894,000 last season.

Landry led the NFL with 112 receptions during his Pro Bowl season in 2017. Overall, Landry has 400 receptions in four seasons with 22 touchdowns.

Landry now heads to a team that has won one game in the last two seasons and went 0-16 in 2017. ESPN reports the Browns are working on a long-term contract with Landry.

Stay with Local10.com for more on this breaking story

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.