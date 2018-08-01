Dolphins vice chairman Matt Higgins dives into 'Shark Tank'

"I'm really excited," Miami Dolphins vice chairman Matt Higgins said of being a guest shark on ABC's "Shark Tank."

DAVIE, Fla. - A Miami Dolphins executive is diving into the "Shark Tank."

Matt Higgins, a vice chairman of South Florida's NFL team and the CEO of RSE Ventures, was announced Wednesday as one of three new guest "sharks" for the 10th season of the ABC show.

"I'm really excited," Higgins told reporters during Dolphins training camp Wednesday. "I've been a fan of 'Shark Tank' for a long time. I think I've seen every single episode."

"Shark Tank" showcases aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their ideas to a panel of investors. Some sink and some swim.

"To me the show epitomizes everything that's great about the pursuit of the American dream," Higgins said.

Higgins co-founded RSE Ventures with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. RSE Ventures is a private firm that invests in companies across sports and entertainment, food and lifestyle, media and marketing, and technology.

"I didn't get here by myself," Higgins said. "I got here with the support of a lot of people along the way."

Higgins said everyone has an idea, and that's how building a business begins.

"I'm pretty confident I'm going to go on that show, I'm going to find a great deal and I'm going to make some magic happen," Higgins said.

Joining Higgins as guest sharks for the upcoming season are former NBA star Charles Barkley and entrepreneur-turned-shark Jamie Siminoff, who turned down the only offer he received during a 2013 "Shark Tank" appearance and left without a deal. His idea, then known as DoorBot, is now known as Ring.

Higgins said "Shark Tank" provides hope in an era of negativity. Higgins said he can be ruthless alongside the likes of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, businessman Kevin O'Leary and the other sharks, "but it's delivered with a pleasant smile."

