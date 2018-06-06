Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant hopes to make big impact

DAVIE, Fla. - At 5-foot-7, Jakeem Grant is the smallest man on the Dolphins. But if you go to practice, he won't be hard to find. He's the man most likely to break out some new dance moves in between drills.

"That's me man," Grant says. "You'll see a lot of dancing out of me, a lot of joking."

On the field, Grant is no joke. He's been one of the more impressive receivers in camp. Just ask defenders who the toughest man is to cover down the field.

"Definitely, I'd say Jakeem." says Cordrea Tankersley. "That man be rolling."

Don't let his size fool you. Teammates rave about Grant's strength. Something he's worked on at his other job: as a father.

"A lot of people always so 'bro it's only because you have three kids. It's daddy strength.'" Grant says. "I always pride myself on being one of the strongest guys on the team."



