Dolphins will hire Dowell Loggains as coordinator, source says

MIAMI - A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins will hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as their offensive coordinator.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Dolphins had not announced it. The person said current offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen will likely remain with the team in another role.

Coach Adam Gase will continue to call plays. He and Loggains were on the Bears’ staff together in 2015. Loggains was their offensive coordinator the past two years.

