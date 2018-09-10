Dolphins win epic, twice delayed, opener over Titans

Ryan Tannehill led the Dolphins to a win over Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two lightning delays could not keep the Miami Dolphins from their first win of the season.

The Dolphins beat the Titans 27-20 in a game that started at 1 p.m. and ended after 8 p.m.

The game was stopped twice because of the threat of lightning near Hard Rock Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill returned to the field for the first time since 2016 and threw for two touchdown passes to Kenny Stills.

The game was 10-3 at the time of the second lightning delay.

That is when the action picked up.

In the 4th, Dion Lewis scored a 4-yard touchdown for Tennessee to tie the game at 10.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jakeem Grant went 102 yards for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 17-10 lead.

Tannehill hit Stills for a 75-yard touchdown to give Miami a 24-10 lead.

But special teams became a factor again when Darius Jennings returned a kickoff 94-yards for a touchdown to cut Miami's lead to 24-17.

The defensive star of the game for the Dolphins was Reshad Jones who had two interceptions.

While a strange and long day, the Dolphins get the 2018 season off on the right foot.

The Dolphins take on the Jets next weekend on the road.

