Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson takes foster families to movies

DAVIE, Fla. - Albert Wilson's performance on Monday night might be more impressive than his two touchdowns on Sunday.

The Dolphins wide receiver followed up his big game against the Chicago Bears by giving back.

Wilson took 150 foster children and parents to the movies Monday night in Davie.

He took them to a screening of a movie called "Instant Family" that is going to be released in November.

Wilson grew up in foster families and wants the children to understand the special love needed to be foster parents.

Previously, the receiver had written a piece for the Players' Tribune about his childhood.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.