Ex-Dolphins running back Travis Minor sues Broward County sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Florida State and Miami Dolphins running back Travis Minor is suing Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and two deputies, claiming his 2014 prostitution arrest was a malicious attempt by the Broward Sheriff's Office to tarnish his reputation.

The 18-page lawsuit, filed last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court, seeks unspecified damages against Israel, Deputy Taryn Martin and Detective Yanessa Ayra.

According to the complaint, Minor was leaving the Cyber Pizza Cafe on Federal Highway in Dania Beach in August 2014 when Martin, acting in an undercover capacity, approached him near his car and asked him if he had any money. After Minor said "yes," Martin walked away and Minor got into his car, but before he could leave, deputies surrounded the car and arrested him on a charge of solicitation of prostitution, the complaint said.

In a sworn probable cause affidavit, Ayra claimed Minor offered Martin $40 for oral sex, but Martin's supplemental report claimed Minor offered her $50.

The lawsuit alleges that Ayra's affidavit was "a compilation of other reports" that had been "cut and pasted together" -- a practice that led to an internal affairs investigation and a sergeant being placed on restricted duty.

Although the state attorney's office eventually dismissed the charge in February 2017, the damage had already been done, the lawsuit alleges.

It claims Minor has been "humiliated and defamed" and his name "disgraced and muddied" as a result of the bogus arrest.

Minor was the starting running back for the Seminoles during their 1999 national championship campaign and is the fourth all-time leading rusher in school history.

A third-round NFL draft pick by the Dolphins in 2001, Minor spent six seasons with the team. He went on to play for the St. Louis Rams.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

An email was sent to the BSO requesting comment on the lawsuit.

