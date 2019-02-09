Flores fills staff, hires former NFL head coach as quarterbacks coach

Jim Caldwell, pictured here Dec. 29, 2017, was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.

DAVIE, Fla. - New Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filled out his coaching staff for the 2019 season.

The team announced the addition of 16 members of the coaching staff Friday, most notably former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who will serve as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Flores.

In three seasons with the Colts (2009-11) and four seasons with the Lions (2014-17), Caldwell compiled a 62-50 record and four playoff berths. He was also head coach at Wake Forest from 1993-2000.

Caldwell has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, first serving as quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He followed Tony Dungy to Indianapolis in 2002, spending seven seasons as Dungy's top assistant before being elevated to head coach after Dungy retired.

"Jim is an incredible human being, a man of faith and a great football coach," Flores said. "His experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me. Jim is a great teacher, highly organized and somebody that I have a lot of respect for."

Flores also hired a pair of former New England assistants to serve as his offensive and defensive coordinators.

First-time offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea comes to Miami after spending the last 10 seasons as wide receivers coach for the Patriots.

"Chad is extremely smart, innovative and hard working," Flores said. "He brings a lot of energy to practice and meetings. Chad has a great rapport with players. He has earned the trust of a lot of guys he has worked with, from Randy Moss to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman. Chad has gotten the most out of his players from the 10 years I have been around him."

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham comes to Miami after spending the 2018 season as inside linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Graham and Flores worked together in New England, where Graham was an assistant under Bill Belichick from 2009-15.

"I can't say enough good things about him," Flores said. "We worked together in New England and I know the type of passion he has and the way he works. We have a lot of the same core values and beliefs from a defensive standpoint."

Flores retained three assistants from the Adam Gase era: running backs coach Eric Studesville, safeties coach Tony Oden and quality control coach Josh Grizzard.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.