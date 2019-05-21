Flores not eager to share Dolphins' injury information

DAVIE, Fla. - Brian Flores is already bringing one apsect of the "Patriot Way" to South Florida.

When it comes to injury updates, Flores is not eager to share more than he is required to do.

Flores was asked Tuesday about Raekwon McMillan's status.

While smiling, Flores answered, "That injury report comes out in September, so when that comes out, you'll get it then."

Flores was brought up in the Patriots system where he worked on both the personnel and coaching side.

New England head coach Bill Belichick is notorious for his unwillingness to share injury information and give terse answers to the media.

Flores spoke about addressing the media.

"To me this is an open forum and I like as much as possible to keep things in-house ... Not give out a lot of information because other teams are watching," he said.

Flores went on to say, "I don't want to put our team at a disadvantage. Maybe the smile gives it away. Maybe I need a little bit more of a poker face."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.