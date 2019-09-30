Flores tries to stay upbeat despite 0-4 start

DAVIE, Fla. - Brian Flores is trying to stay upbeat as the Dolphins hit the bye week.

Miami has started the season 0-4.

Flores said, "Obviously there's some disappointment in how we started... we can feel some opportunity, possibility of things going different."

The Dolphins have not scored a second half point so far this season.

On Sunday, the Fins were down 17-10 at the half, before losing 30-10.

Flores said, "It's a 60 minute ballgame, we need to find a way to put a 60 minute game together."

Flores did say that there have been some positives over the last two weeks, but it's simply not good enough.

The good news for the Dolphins is they face 0-4 Washington following the bye.

As for what he'll do during their time off, Flores said that's up to his wife.

If he had his choice, Flores would stay at the facility, but he knows that will not be an option.

