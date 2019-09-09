Flores won't confirm report about players asking out after opening debacle

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches his players on the first day of training camp, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - It's on to New England for Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday, Pro Football Talk reported that several Dolphins were on the phone with their agents following Miami's 59-10 loss to Baltimore.

They were reportedly asking out of the team, as Miami rebuilds.

Flores responded Monday, "I can't really speak to the accuracy of that one. We haven't received any information like that... you know for us, we just need to focus on what's going on inside our building and not worry about anything going on outside."

Flores said he was disappointed in all three phases of the game for the Dolphins.

Baltimore is a playoff team from last season. Lamar Jackson had his best performance as a pro.

Flores said, "When you don't play well against a good team, when you don't execute, that's what happens."

Miami hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Flores came to Miami from the Patriots organization where he was both a scout and an assisstant coach.

Still, Flores said that while he has many relationships with the Patriots, his focus will be on the Miami Dolphins.

Currently, oddsmakers have the Dolphins as more than two touchdown underdogs.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.