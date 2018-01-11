Foerster calls exit from Dolphins 'divine intervention'

MIAMI - Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who quit the team after a video surfaced showing him using drugs, said in a new interview that the scandal was "divine intervention."

Foerster told NFL.com he couldn't stop using drugs and alcohol and was suicidal before the video was posted on social media in October.

"I was to the point where I was just praying to God, 'I want this stuff out,'" Foerster told the website. "And sure enough, two weeks later, the video came out. So you can say it's divine intervention. It wasn't the way I saw everything leaving my life like that. But I knew it was coming. At 55 years old, man, I just couldn't do this anymore."

The website reported that Foerster is staying in a sober living facility in South Florida. He said he continues to receive intensive outpatient treatment. When he resigned, the Dolphins pledged to help him get treatment for his addiction problems.

Foerster was a longtime NFL assistant coach who joined the Dolphins in 2016. He previously served as Miami's offensive coordinator in 2004.

