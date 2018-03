Michael Thomas signs with the New York Giants

MIAMI - Michael Thomas is now a former Miami Dolphin.

The safety signed a 2-year contract with the New York Giants on Monday.

The Stanford grad put his name on the map in 2013 by picking off Tom Brady to seal a Dolphins win.

Thomas was also known as a special teams ace.

Thomas spent the past five seasons with the Dolphins.

He was also involved in the player protests and socially active in the community.

