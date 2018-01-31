Gase adds to his coaching staff

Adam Gase addresses reporters after Miami's win over San Diego

DAVIE, Fla. - Adam Gase has added to his coaching staff.

The Dolphins announced today that Eric Studesville will serve as the run game coordinator/running backs coach, Krik Kocurek will be defensive line coach, and Tony Oden will be the defensive backs coach.

Studeseville has 21 years of NFL experience including stops in Chicago, Buffalo, and most recently Denver.

Kocurek has 9 years of NFL experience all with the Detroit Lions.

Oden has 14 years of NFL experience, most recently with the Detroit Lions.

