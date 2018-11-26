Gase defends questionable play calling against Colts

DAVIE, Fla. - Adam Gase is not backing down from his questionable play calling at Indianapolis.

The Dolphins blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead Sunday and fell to the Colts 27-24.

On Monday, Gase defended the Dolphins last offensive possession in which the team went three-and-out.

"We did what we game-planned to do," Gase said. "We did what was best for that situation. I'm probably more upset about the second-down call. I thought we'd catch them in a pressure to that side and they came from the opposite side. If I could have that one back, that probably could have made a difference."

Gase also felt the Dolphins wasted chances.

"When you lose, it sucks," he said. "We left too many opportunities on the field. You can't do that when you're playing a team that's pretty hot. We shot ourselves in the foot too many times and then let it come down to those last couple of drives."

Gase praised defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

"I thought Matt called a really good game," Gase said.

The loss on Sunday dropped the Dolphins record to 5-6.

Miami hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.