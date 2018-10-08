Gase expresses frustration of another Dolphins loss

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had a unique way to describe the frustration of losing to the Bengals on Sunday.

Gase said, "Every loss hurts. When you put in 110 hours in a week and get kicked in the nuts like that, it pisses you off. This isn't like a 9-to-5 (job). We have a lot of people putting a lot of work into this stuff. You're going to be mad today and tomorrow. When Wednesday comes, you have to forget about it and move on to the next one."

The Dolphins built a 17-0 lead over the Bengals.

The lead was 17-3 heading into the 4th quarter.

However, Cincinnati ran away with the game after two costly turnovers by Ryan Tannehill.

Miami lost 27-17.

To make matters worse, starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is in the concussion protocol. Gase did not know if Tunsil will be available to face Chicago this week.

