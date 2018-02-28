Gase: 'I'd love to draft a quarterback every year'

INDIANAPOLIS - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase discussed the state of the team at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The biggest questions surround the quarterback position, the Dolphins first-round draft pick and the future of wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Gase showed support for Ryan Tannehill as he comes off of surgery.

"Ryan's gonna be our starting quarterback and I don't see that changing any time soon," Gase said.

Still, Gase said Tannehill would welcome competition for the job.

As for the draft, Gase said, "I'd love to draft a quarterback every year."

The Dolphins have the No. 11 pick in this year's draft.

On Jarvis Landry, Gase was asked if he wanted the wide receiver on the team.

Gase said that is why the team put a franchise tag on him.

