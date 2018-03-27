Gase looking for players with experience winning

ORLANDO - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addressed the team's offseason changes on Tuesday.

Gase spoke to reporters at a breakfast the owners' meetings in Orlando.

Gase said, "I think the common thread is we're just trying to get guys with experience winning, who have been successful, have done it right, are professionals and are just good examples. But at the same time, we want guys that can play."

Gase said he has learned a lot from his first two seasons, "Just to expect anything. You just never know what it could be."

Gase was asked about the team's interest in Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Gase said "We're close in personality probably. I enjoy watching him play. I like the way he plays. The whole group of guys.. It's rare that you're talking about this many guys at the top of the draft."

As for his incumbent quarterback, Ryan Tannehill will have missed over 600 days the next time he plays.



Gase was not concerned. He said, "That is what these guys do. They practice and when we get into the preseason, he'll be fine. You're worrying about something that you don't need to worry about. Did it count when he played-- everybody told me-- (he played 77) straight games and never missed a snap and all that stuff? He's played 13 out of 32 ot 33 games that I've been here. (Expletive) happens. This is what guys do. They bounce back. They have a couple seasons where things like that happen and now he's going to be back out there and ready to go."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.