Gase ready to help Dolphins regroup from New England debacle

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are ready to move on from their disappointing performance on Sunday against the Patriots.

Head coach Adam Gase said Monday, "We're coming back to work Wednesday. They're not going to cancel the season. We're 3-1. We're out of the first quarter. The thing is we have to reset 0-0. That's why today is always the toughest because everybody is brutally honest and you're going to have conflict and you're going to have some back and forth."

The Dolphins have plenty to pick apart.

New England jumped out to a 38-0 lead before beating the Dolphins 38-7.

The Dolphins remain in first place in the AFC East.

Gase said he was most disappointed that his team didn't play tough. Gase said, "I think just getting out-physicaled. Then we didn't execute things the way we needed to. We didn't adjust the way we needed to. Nothing was good."

Gase understands that the NFL season is a roller coaster. Gase said, "That's why this league is what it is. It's up and down every week. If you win, everything is great. If you lose, it's like you lost 10 games. That's just the way it is. That's why you've got to reset and get going again."

The Dolphins play at Cincinnati next Sunday before coming home to host the Bears.

