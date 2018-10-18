Gase says Dolphins not looking at surgery for Tannehill's shoulder

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins do not expect quarterback Ryan Tannehill to need surgery on his injured shoulder.

The team has ruled Tannehill out of this Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday, head coach Adam Gase was asked to compare Tannehill's injury to that of another quarterback Andrew Luck.

Gase said, "I don't the exact, I just know he was out for a long time. I think there were some surgeries involved. We're not looking at that."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that not only is Tannehill out against the Lions, but he "faces an 'uphill challenge' and is unlikely to play next Thursday night vs. Texans."

The Dolphins have made it clear that Brock Osweiler will take over the starting role while Tannehill is injured.

Against the Bears, Osweiler threw for 3 touchdowns and led Miami to a 31-28 overtime win.

