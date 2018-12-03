Gase says turnovers key to Dolphins' success

DAVIE, Fla. - Adam Gase says winning the turnover battle has been the key for the Miami Dolphins.

The Fins beat Buffalo 21-17 on Sunday to move their record to 6-6.

The Dolphins remain on the fringe of the playoff race.

The Dolphins won despite being outgained by 240 yards on Sunday.

Gase said, "Turnover margin. The amount of turnovers that our defense is getting is what we need, and then we don't turn it over a whole bunch. I think the guys have done a good job ball security-wise of making sure we don't have fumbles."

The Dolphins host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Gase talked about how New England forces turnovers.

Gase said, "It's just one of those those things that you just look at records off of that. It's insane probably with us. I think New England is probably- that's crazy, their plus-minus. Just the wins that they get. When they end up winning the turnover margin, they're not going to lose a whole bunch."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.