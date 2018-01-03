Gase: Tannehill to be Dolphins starter in 2018

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill will be getting his starting job back in 2018.

During an end of the season news conference, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said, "I see him as our starting quarterback."

Gase said, "There was nothing we could do once he got injured. We made the adjustments that we had to make."

Gase said signing Jay Cutler was the right decision, "Somebody that had been in this system before. Thought we could get our guys moving in the same direction very quickly. Didn't happen as quickly as I hoped it would happen."

Dolphins Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum said, "One of the main things that I like about our sport is every year there are great stories... you look at the NFC... 5 out of the 6 teams weren't in the playoffs last year. 2018 will be a fresh start... I believe in the people in our building."

General Manager Chris Grier was asked if the Dolphins would draft a quarterback in the first round. Grier said, "We'll always take the best player on our board."

Gase was also asked about the brawl that ended the game against the Bills.

Gase said, "I think this last game was probably the pinnacle of what I've ever seen with him (Jarvis Landry) during a game... Last game, that was about as embarrassing as I've seen in a long time. It's something that we can't have happen."

