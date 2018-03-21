Gase to workout Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield

The Miami Dolphins are giving a closer look to quarterback Baker Mayfield

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins continue their draft preparations by taking a closer look at Baker Mayfield.

According to ESPN, Mayfield will be holding a private workout for the Dolphins in Oklahoma.

NFL.com is reporting that head coach Adam Gase will be the person who will evaluate Mayfield.

The team was impressed by the former Heisman Trophy winner at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine.

The Dolphins top brass did not attend Mayfield's Pro Day.

Miami has the No. 11 pick.

It's highly doubtful that Mayfield will fall that far.

