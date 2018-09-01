Gase trims roster to 53, keeping three quarterbacks

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have trimmed their roster down to 53.

Miami is keeping three quarterbacks.

The team decided that both Brock Osweiler and David Fales will backup Ryan Tannehill.

Among the notable names of players cut: G Isaac Asiata, WR Leonte Carroo, WR Isaiah Ford, RB Buddy Howell, WR Malcolm Lewis, LB Quentin Poling, K Greg Joseph, and WR Francis Owusu.

The Dolphins waived/injured: QB Bryce Petty, DE Quincy Redmon, and WR Rashawn Scott.

The team outright waived: TE Gavin Escobar, LB Terence Garvin, and DL Kendall Langford.

Miami opens the season Sept. 9 at home against the Titans.

