Gase wants Dolphins to clean up mistakes

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase wants the team to clean up their mistakes, and fast.

The Dolphins are getting ready to host Baltimore on Saturday night.

This will be the most significant preseason game.

Gase said Sunday that he wants the Dolphins to play a cleaner brand of football.

Gase said, "It's something different every time. You get an OPI, you get a holding at one point where Drake and Ryan get their feet tangled up, plus we had a holding on second-and-15, which puts us third-and-12 eventually."

Gase said the Dolphins offense has not been good in the red zone. Gase said, "We have some thing that we're not doing in the preseason games right now that we've been working on in training camp. Sometimes when we try to throw things in there for a game specific to what the defense does and we haven't repped it enough, it's going to look like crap and it has."

Gase said the focus now is on "cleaning up up the details. It's like those little tiny things that big picture-wise, if you see something negative happen and you start going 'why is that happening? Why did that happen? '

