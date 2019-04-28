Have the Dolphins finally found the team's franchise quarterback?

MIAMI - Let me start by saying that anyone who knows me or follows me on social media knows I think Josh Rosen has franchise quarterback potential. That's nothing new.

I touted Rosen as the best quarterback entering the 2018 NFL draft.

Clearly, that wasn't the case his rookie season, but so much of that was beyond his control.

The Cardinals had a terrible offensive line, very few offensive weapons and made a change at offensive coordinator midway through the season. Sure, he struggled, but I don't think that changes the fact that he still has a lot of talent and is just 22 years old.

Obviously, the Dolphins felt the same way in trading for him. We can debate until we're blue in the face whether they gave up too much for him, but I don't think you worry about that when you're trying to get a franchise quarterback.

Some of the reaction to the trade, from a portion of the fan base and media, has been shocking to me. It's not because I think everyone should expect Rosen to be the next Dan Marino (he's not). But Marino is part of my curiosity to some of this reaction.

For background, I started working at Local 10 News in 1999. That was just before the start of Marino's last season. Marino was on the downside of his career, but he was still very much the icon and presence in South Florida he had always been. He was this town. He was the greatest player in franchise history, and everyone was wondering who the Dolphins would find to replace him after he retired.

Twenty years later, we're still wondering.

It hasn't been the long list of quarterback's that have started for Miami since then, and that clearly includes the Ryan Tannehill experience from the last six seasons.

What have we learned? It's really hard to find a franchise quarterback. But here's what else we know: Uou have to keep trying.

If I can knock the Dolphins for anything in those 20 years, it's that they haven't tried enough.

Now they had the chance to pounce on a quarterback who was just a top 10 draft pick a season ago and people are complaining about a second-round pick? It just makes no sense to me. A second round offensive lineman or defensive end isn't helping the Dolphins finally erase the memories of post-Marino life.

And for those wanting to "Tank for Tua" next season, Miami is still very much in good shape to have a shot at the talented Alabama quarterback. They are a rebuild in progress and have a lot of draft ammunition for next year.

Let's move past that and now discuss the second part of the Rosen reaction. It's the narrative that he's a difficult personality. I've followed enough of Rosen's career since UCLA to say that I have no clue how that narrative is still around.

Here's what we know about Josh Rosen the person. He's extremely smart. He's been described by many who know him as cerebral. He's not afraid to tell you what he thinks. Some would call him outspoken. I would call him honest and straightforward. I have yet to hear any of his former teammates or coaches say anything negative about his personality or the type of person he is in the locker room. Actually, it's been the opposite.

A number of former teammates have described him as a great guy to have on your team, including one of the most respected players in the NFL in Larry Fitzgerald. Rosen attended Fitzgerald's charity softball game even after being traded and had nothing but classy things to say about his stay in Arizona.

So what seems to really bother people, or better yet the media, about Rosen?

There appear to be a few things that stand out. He once took a picture of himself inside a hot tub in his dorm room at UCLA. Some people took this as an immature act or sign that he's more about himself than football. That theory makes zero sense to me, but OK. The picture became a popular meme on social media. It was all silly, but it's something people still bring up.

Then there's the picture he posted on social media once where he was golfing wearing a hat that used a profanity attached to President Donald Trump's name.

That surely opened some eyes, and Rosen later apologized for it. Look, I don't talk politics, but Rosen clearly isn't afraid to do so. I get it, political takes will always elicit strong reactions. Rosen likely learned that while he has every right to give his political opinion, he has to be prepared for this type of reaction when he does.

Given the nature of divisive politics in our country, a strong part of me believes this is what really fuels his reputation.

It doesn't help that, more than any sport, people around the NFL are afraid of a player who speaks out. Look no further than Colin Kaepernick to see that.

Rosen also comes from an affluent background, which causes some people to believe he's an entitled jerk. Again, it makes no sense to me. It's like people want to shape there own narrative based on what they read without really knowing who he is.

Rosen is young, talented and yeah, he speaks his mind. That's it. He's never been in trouble with the law, has always been considered a bright, hardworking player and described as a good teammate by those who've played with him. How is this a bad chance to take?

This is the definition of a low risk-high reward situation and exactly the type of thing this new Dolphins regime should be doing until they find a long-term quarterback.

Keep trying and trying and trying to find that guy. Because if we've learned anything in the last 20 years, he's not just going to show up at your doorstep.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.