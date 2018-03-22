Hayes signs 1-year contract to remain with Dolphins

Defensive end William Hayes will remain with the Dolphins in 2018.

Defensive end William Hayes has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

Hayes, acquired by Miami in a trade a year ago, played in 10 games as a backup in 2017 before being placed on injured reserve because of a back injury. He was the Dolphins' most effective run-stopping end.

Hayes is part of perhaps the deepest unit on the Dolphins' roster.

Their other defensive ends include Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, Charles Harris and newly acquired Robert Quinn.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.