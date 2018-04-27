Here is what you need to know about Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #11 overall by the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom…

MIAMI - Minkah Fitzpatrick, a junior from the University of Alabama and Miami Dolphins first draft pick, was named a first-team All-American by multiple outlets.

Fitzpatrick got on the field in 2015, starting 10 times at the "star" position in 14 appearances and earning Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC notice.Fitzpatrick played star early in 2016 and then moved to safety when senior Eddie Jackson was injured.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said he was one of Nick Saban's favorite players.

"He’s like a Swiss army knife. He does a lot of things really good," Grier said. "You’ve heard everybody talk, it’s his skill set. He gives your defense a chance to be flexible and do a lot of different things."

Class: Junior

"The victories and awards are of course memorable, but they’re only reflections of the time spent preparing," he wrote in a Thank you letter to fans published by The Player's Tribune. "It’s those times when we were all dead-tired but kept pushing that stick with me, because, without really saying it outright, we were able to acknowledge that the process of being great was really difficult, but at least we were in it together."

Hometown: Old Bridge, NJ

His New Jersey family home was damaged by Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 204 pounds

Arms: 31 1/4

Hands: 9 3/8

40 yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Bench press: 14 reps

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Broad jump: 121 inches

