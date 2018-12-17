Has Frank Gore played his final game of NFL career?

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is helped off the field by team trainers in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 16, 2018 in Minneapolis.

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore may have played the final game of his NFL career.

The 14-year veteran sprained his foot during Miami's 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and is not expected to play again this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

"I don't have information as far as the extent of the injury right now," head coach Adam Gase told reporters.

Gore, 35, is in his first season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year contract to return to South Florida, where he starred for the University of Miami in college.

The five-time Pro Bowl running back is No. 1 among active players with 14,748 yards. A third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, Gore became the team's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns during his 10 seasons in San Francisco. He spent the 2015-17 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gore passed Curtis Martin earlier this season for fourth-most rushing yards in NFL history. Through 14 games with the Dolphins, Gore has rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries. He also has 12 receptions for 124 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.

