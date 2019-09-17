It's official: Dolphins deal Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick knocks Baltimore's Justice Hill out of bounds during the first quarter of a 59-10 loss to the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have traded last year's first-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A news release Tuesday confirmed the reports that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had been dealt.

In return for Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins will receive a 2020 first-round pick, along with a fifth-round pick in next year's draft and a sixth-round pick in 2021.

The Dolphins give up a 2020 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2021.

Fitzpatrick started 13 of the 18 games in which he played for Miami, totaling 90 tackles and two interceptions.

Acquired by the Dolphins with the No. 11 overall pick in 2018, the former two-time national champion from Alabama recently expressed a desire to be traded, apparently unhappy with how he was being used by the team.

Adding insult to injury, the winless Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 in their first two games.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.