Josh Rosen ready to be franchise quarterback for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen speaks to the media during his introductory news conference, April 29, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Josh Rosen said Monday he's ready to be a franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

The newest member of the Dolphins walked into the team's facility for the first time Monday and addressed the South Florida media, answering questions ranging from his whirlwind 72 hours traveling across the country to the trade that brought him here.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals last year. He supplanted former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford in the fourth game of the season and led the Cardinals to a 3-10 record as a starter.

But he became expendable after the Cardinals fired Steve Wilks, hired former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and made reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray the top pick in this year's NFL draft.

Rosen spent much of the offseason wondering whether the Cardinals would draft Murray and keep him on the roster or use him as trade bait.

"I was pretty prepared for both scenrios, and this one happened, so I'm ready for it," Rosen said.

The 22-year-old UCLA product was acquired by Miami in a trade with the Cardinals, who received a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.

Miami has been in the market for a new starting quarterback since trading 2012 first-round draft pick Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans last month.

The Dolphins signed NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick in the offseason prior to Friday's trade.

Rosen knows he's expected to compete for the starting job.

"It's kind of similar to the situation the last couple of days," he said. "I just control what I can control."

A three-year starter at UCLA, Rosen left school after his junior season and thought he found a home in Arizona, where he signed a four-year deal worth nearly $17.84 million. But the Cardinals struggled throughout the 2018 season, finishing with the worst record in the NFL. In doing so, Arizona found itself in position to have the first pick in the 2019 draft.

The Cardinals fired Wilks after just one season and turned to the recently fired Kingsbury, a quarterback guru who was briefly hired as Southern California's offensive coordinator before bolting to the NFL.

Kingsbury had recruited Murray in college and kept in touch with him through the years, leading to rampant speculation that Arizona would go in another direction at quarterback in 2019.

Throughout the ordeal, Rosen remained the consummate professional and said he's excited for a new opportunity in Miami.

Rosen also said he hopes time will change the perception that he is a bad teammate.

Rosen on the perception of him as a bad teammate pic.twitter.com/BIT4y2DJkL — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) April 29, 2019

"What is in my control is what I can do every day and basically trying to be consistent, be the same guy, bring the same kind of energy every time I step into the locker room and the facility, so that all my teammates kind of know what guy they're getting," Rosen said.

Local 10 sports director Will Manso asked Rosen whether he believed he could be the franchise quarterback the Dolphins have been without since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season.

Josh Rosen very wisely being careful with his words about having a chip on his shoulders, and he was very straight forward when I asked if he can still be a franchise quarterback, “Yes.” — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) April 29, 2019

"Yes," Rosen said. "Because I think I am a good quarterback and I think I'm a good leader."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.