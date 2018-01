Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry makes the catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been added to the Pro Bowl roster.

Landry led the NFL in receptions with 112.

He broke his own single-season record of 110 set back in 2015.

Landry and the Dolphins are currently discussing a contract extension.

Landry is not signed for next season.

This is Landry's third Pro Bowl selection.

