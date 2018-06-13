Landry takes another shot at Tannehill

MIAMI - Jarvis Landry continues to say negative comments about his former quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

On Wednesday, Landry told the NFL network that he has been working out this offseason in Cleveland with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

However, that sort of workout did not happen in Miami.

Landry said that he had not heard from Tannehill since he left for Cleveland.

Landry said, "No, I'm not surprised. We didn't really have a good relationship anyway."

Landry added, "I wasn't trying to take a shot at him, I understand how hard every guy in the NFL works especially at the quarterback position. But at the same time too, I give credit where credit's due."

Last week, Landry said that the Browns have a better quarterback situation than he has in Miami.

Landry led the Dolphins with 112 catches last season.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.