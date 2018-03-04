Landry to sign franchise tender, as Dolphins work on trade per reports

MIAMI - Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to sign a franchise tender with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

That would leave Landry under contract with the Dolphins for around $16 million for next season.

This, however, does not mean that Landry will play for the Dolphins next season.

According to reports, both Landry and the team have been actively shopping for trades across the league.

Before a trade can be completed, Landry needs to sign the franchise tender.

Landry has been linked to several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Landry had 112 catches for the Dolphins last season.

