Longest-tenured Dolphin re-signs with Miami

Miami Dolphins long snapper John Denney has played in 224 consecutive games since his 2005 debut. It's the longest active streak in the NFL.

DAVIE, Fla. - The longest-tenured member of the Miami Dolphins will apparently be back in 2019.

Long snapper John Denney was re-signed by the team Friday.

Denney finished his 14th NFL season with the Dolphins in 2018.

His 224 consecutive games played is the second-longest streak in team history behind Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. It's also the longest active streak in the NFL.

Denney has played in every game since his 2005 debut. He made four special teams tackles last season.

