Miami Dolphins helps Pompano Beach High School football team

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Miami Dolphins players surprised the Pompano Beach High School's football team with a truckload of new equipment.

Miami Dolphins' alumni Twan Russell and Miami Dolphins' defensive tackle Vincent Taylor also took the time to talk to the students.

"They hear it from us as coaches everyday, but to hear a guy like Twan Russell, to see this, to see Vincent Taylor come out, it validates what we say," the team's head coach, Melvin Jones, said.

Jones usually has to host fundraisers to be able to get new equipment and now, he said, the students are ready to start a new season.

Pompano Beach High School football team player Jordan Jaramillo said his cleats are ripped. He rushed to get a new pair

"I was in their same shoes coming up, getting old cleats from somebody, using somebody’s helmet, so just to see them get all this stuff from the Miami Dolphins is a blessing," Taylor said.

