Dolphins trade for quarterback Josh Rosen

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins may have found their QB of the future on draft weekend. It just took a little dealing to make it happen.

The Dolphins have acquired Josh Rosen and a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 from the Cardinals in exchange for Miami's second-round pick this year, No. 62 overall.

The Cardinals traded in front of the Dolphins during the 2018 draft to select Rosen with the 10th pick. Since then, however, the Cardinals fired head coach Steve Wilks, hired Kliff Kingsbury and drafted Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Rosen struggled as a rookie, throwing just 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. But he also played for the worst team in the league and Miami is hoping a fresh start will jumpstart his career.

The Dolphins also get Rosen at a team-friendly salary and, if he continues to struggle, would still be in position to draft one of the projected star quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class.



