Clemson's Christian Wilkins hits Florida State quarterback James Blackman in the end zone at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Miami Dolphins have picked Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Wilkins helped the Tigers win the 2018 national championship.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.