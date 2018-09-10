Dolphins

Miami Sports Pod - A Podcast 1/14 As Long As Sunday's Dolphins Win

In this episode of the Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 Sports team talks about the Miami Dolphin's big win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 

:31  There were four hours in lightning delays and yet the 4th quarter was a thriller
 
3:00  How hard must it have been for the players to get ready between delays
 
4:07  When did lightning delays become a thing?
 
7:00 This game was the very definition of adversity
 
8:20  For one day, everything went in their favor with problems for the Titans
 
9:00 Ryan Tannehill was himself
 
13:00 Penalties are a problem
 
15:33 Stealing games like Sunday is a good formula for the Dolphins to put themselves in a good position
 
19:00 Minkah Fitzpatrick changed the game with his 4th down stop
 
23:00 The Offensive Line looked Okay
 
27:00 The big plays were impressive on Sunday
 
 
 

