Miami Sports Pod - A Podcast 1/14 As Long As Sunday's Dolphins Win

In this episode of the Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 Sports team talks about the Miami Dolphin's big win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
:31 There were four hours in lightning delays and yet the 4th quarter was a thriller
3:00 How hard must it have been for the players to get ready between delays
4:07 When did lightning delays become a thing?
7:00 This game was the very definition of adversity
8:20 For one day, everything went in their favor with problems for the Titans
9:00 Ryan Tannehill was himself
13:00 Penalties are a problem
15:33 Stealing games like Sunday is a good formula for the Dolphins to put themselves in a good position
19:00 Minkah Fitzpatrick changed the game with his 4th down stop
23:00 The Offensive Line looked Okay
27:00 The big plays were impressive on Sunday
