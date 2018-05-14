Miami Sports Pod - Down on the Dolphins already?

In this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss how no one is expecting the Miami Dolphins to be any good this coming season and we're still months away from kickoff.

1:00 Power Rankings suggest the Dolphins will not be very good

3:00 Dolphins DL Davon Godchaux talked up Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick

4:00 Clay makes podcast history --- someone get him a Kleenex

7:00 Until the QB situation is fixed 8-8 is the ceiling

8:00 Adam Gase says for the first time I have my guys

11:00 What happened with Stephen Ross in the war room

15:00 Stephen Ross doesn’t usually communicate his message well

17:00 Will thinks the Dolphins have the second-best QB in the AFC East

19:00 Clay did research about quarterbacks in the last 10 Super Bowls --- spoiler alert--- they’re all pretty good

23:00 The Dolphins are comfortable with their backup quarterbacks, should they be?

25:00 Clay thinks people pay too much attention to Ryan Tannehill

