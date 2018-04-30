Miami Sports Pod - Grading the Dolphins draft

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
The 2018 NFL Draft is over, so how did the Dolphins do? Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro hand out their grades for a job, they believe, was not-so well done.
1:00 We hate draft grades, and so we give draft grades
3:00 GM Chris Grier says something that makes Clay very upset
4:00 The Dolphins tried to trade up, but didn’t? Why?
12:00 Why don’t the Dolphins go for a quarterback who could be a superstar?
15:00 We take credit for the Canes win over Notre Dame
18:00 David dissects the Dolphins draft by position (it’s not pretty)
20:00 Dolphins let Braxton Berrios go to the Patriots (not good)
22:00 Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to be a good player
25:00 Mike Gesicki is a freakish athletic tight end
31:00 Clay breaks down Kalen Ballage
36:00 TJ McDonald was a mistake. That’s why the Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick
38:00 Will says No Knock on Ryan Tannehill, but knocks Ryan Tannehill
43:00 Clay still can’t get over the Dolphins wouldn’t make a deal for a quarterback
