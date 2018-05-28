Miami Sports Pod - Ryan Tannehill is back, so is that good or bad?

In this week's Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso & Clay Ferraro discuss the Ryan Tannehill sighting at Dolphins camp and whether the quarterback's return is actually good news.

1:00 What did Clay see out at Dolphins practice when he watched Ryan Tannehill?

2:30 Will isn’t sure why so much is being thrown at Tannehill

5:00 The Dolphins have to be fired up to have their starting quarterback back

7:00 Will can’t think of another player in South Florida who has that much of a track record, gets hurt, and has huge expectations

10:00 The Dolphins added a complication to Tannehill’s return because of all the roster changes

15:00 What are Dolphins fans telling Will or Clay they are expecting of Tannehill?

19:00 Dolphins fans believe that things clicked in 2016 between Tannehill and Adam Gase

31:00 Will says Tannehill will not be the sole reason for the Dolphins result this year

