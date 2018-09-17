Miami Sports Pod - The Dolphins are the best team in the NFL... according to the standings

In this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro talk about the Dolphins 2-0 start after a win over the Jets.

2:00 The Dolphins are better than some of the national media thought

2:50 The Dolphins played smart on Sunday

4:30 Frank Gore makes history for the Dolphins and makes a key play

6:40 Give Adam Gase credit for the Dolphins culture

8:40 Ryan Tannehill’s numbers on Sunday might be a bit deceptive

12:00 Tannehill has shown peaks and valleys throughout his career

15:05 The Dolphins were very opportunistic on defense

17:30 The next 3 weeks will tell us a lot about the Dolphins

21:15 Give this team a ton of credit for the offseason change

25:00 The Dolphins are one of the teams in the pack that’s 2-0

